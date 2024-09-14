Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Detained For Mixing Urine In Juice; Mob Thrashes Him

New Delhi/Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): Amir Khan, the owner of Khushi Juice Corner in Ghaziabad, was allegedly mixing urine with juices and was selling it to consumers, police said on Saturday.

ACP Bhaskar Varma speaking about the fruit juice corner owner, who allegedly mixed urine into juice (ETV Bharat)

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhaskar Varma said that the shop is located in the Loni Border area. "We received a complaint that the juice corner owner was mixing urines in juices. We raided the shop and found one bottle of urine. We have sent it to a laboratory for examination. We have registered a case and are probing the matter," the ACP said.

The ACP also said that the Ghaziabad Police detained the shop owner and a minor who was working with him. "We are also examining where there is a larger conspiracy behind it or it is an individual act," the senior police official said.

Meanwhile, before police reached the spot, a mob thrashed Amir and handed over him to the Ghaziabad Police. The locals are extremely angry with the incident.

A video about the juice corner owner mixing urine into the juice has also gone viral. On September 12, a frog's leg was found inside a Samosa at a well-known shop located in the Indirapuram area. The Food Drugs and Administration (FDA) collected the Samosa samples and sent them for testing.