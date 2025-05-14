Ghaziabad: Retired Defence Official Loses Rs 1.1 Crore In Stock Trading Scam

Ghaziabad: Lured by promises of quick riches in the stock market, a retired Defence Ministry official in Ghaziabad fell prey to a sophisticated cyber fraud, losing a staggering Rs 1.1 crore. The scammers gained the victim's trust and defrauded him for two months. Finally, when the victim tried to withdraw the returns shown on his investment, he realised he had been defrauded.

Following the victim's complaint, the Ghaziabad Police have registered a case against nine unidentified individuals. Piyush Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that efforts are underway to freeze the defrauded amount by contacting the concerned banks. "The police are also investigating the phone numbers used by the fraudsters and the bank accounts where the money was transferred. Singh assured that the accused would be arrested soon," said Singh.

The victim, a resident of Rajnagar Extension, was invited to join a WhatsApp group focused on stock trading. After joining, he was instructed to download a trading application from the Google Play Store and create an account. Subsequently, a woman identifying herself as Priya Sharma, the Assistant Manager of the application, contacted him, offering trading tips and guiding him to purchase stocks through the app.

To gain the victim's trust, the fraudsters provided seemingly legitimate Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registration documents of a Mumbai-based firm that matched the app's name. The victim found those documents authentic when checked on the SEBI website. This bolstered the victim's confidence, leading him to make increasingly larger investments. Over two months, he transferred approximately Rs 1.1 crore into nine different bank accounts provided by the cyber-criminals, with an initial transfer of around Rs five lakh.

The fraudulent application displayed a fictitious return of Rs 12 crore on his investments. However, when the victim attempted to withdraw his profits, the scammers claimed that an IPO worth Rs 50 lakh had been purchased in his name using a loan. They demanded he first repay this loan before any withdrawals could be made. When the victim suggested withdrawing from his trading account to cover the loan, the fraudsters refused.

Growing suspicious, the victim travelled to Mumbai to verify the firm's documents. Upon reaching the address provided, he discovered that the company had no connection to any investment schemes or an Assistant Manager named Priya Sharma. It was then that the retired official realized he had been a victim of a well-orchestrated fraud.