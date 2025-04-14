Ghaziabad Police Return 425 Stolen, Lost Mobile Phones To Owners

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police returned 425 stolen or lost mobiles, worth Rs 1 crore, to their rightful owners. Many of these mobile were such that after being lost or stolen, they were sold in different parts of the country. Complaints were lodged on Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal through various police stations of Nagar Zone Commissionerate, Ghaziabad.

Police found that a mobile lost from Ghaziabad was in use in Pulwama. They contacted the mobile user and got the device couriered to Ghaziabad.

Usually, parts of a stolen mobile are removed and sold in the market or the stolen mobile is sold at a low price. After tracing a mobile, if it was found to be working then the user would be contacted and told that the mobile is stolen so needed to be returned, police added. Around 70 such mobile were dispatched via courier to Ghaziabad Police. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been given to encourage the police team.

Mobile owner Rinki Shukla told her phone was lost on December 1, 2024 and she had lodged a police complaint. She said she had stored many important documents on her phone so was worried over the possibility of their misuse. She got a call from police informing her that the phone has been recovered and asked to collect it from the police station on Sunday. "I am very happy and thank police for recovering my phone. There was no hope at all that the lost phone would be found," she said.

"Taking effective action on the complaints received on CEIR regarding mobile theft, snatching and lost phones, the Nagar Zone Police team, with the help of surveillance and manual input, recovered a total of 425 mobile phones of various companies, whose estimated value is around Rs 1 crore. The surveillance team conducted an in-depth analysis of the technical evidence for the recovery of the mobile phones. The recovered mobile phones have been handed over to the rightful owners of the mobile phones." Rajesh Kumar, DCP City said.