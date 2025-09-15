ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Police Arrest Haryanvi Actor For Sexual Exploitation

Amroha/Ghaziabad: A Haryanvi actor was arrested by the Ghaziabad police from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha for allegedly sexually exploiting another female actor. A case has been registered at the Shalimar Garden police station against Uttam Kumar under serious charges, including physical assault and using casteist remarks.

The female actor had attempted to immolate herself near the chief minister's residence in Lucknow on September 6. Security personnel stopped her and took her to the Gautampali police station, where she complained against actor Uttar Kumar.

During interrogation, she told Lucknow police that she used to work with Uttar Kumar, who sexually exploited her with the false promise of marriage. When a dispute broke out between the duo in 2024, a complaint was filed at the Shalimar police station. However, neither an FIR was registered nor any action was taken by the police.