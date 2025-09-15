Ghaziabad Police Arrest Haryanvi Actor For Sexual Exploitation
The complainant alleged that Uttam Kumar abused her on the false promise of marriage. She attempted self-immolation in front of the CM's residence in Lucknow.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST
Amroha/Ghaziabad: A Haryanvi actor was arrested by the Ghaziabad police from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha for allegedly sexually exploiting another female actor. A case has been registered at the Shalimar Garden police station against Uttam Kumar under serious charges, including physical assault and using casteist remarks.
The female actor had attempted to immolate herself near the chief minister's residence in Lucknow on September 6. Security personnel stopped her and took her to the Gautampali police station, where she complained against actor Uttar Kumar.
During interrogation, she told Lucknow police that she used to work with Uttar Kumar, who sexually exploited her with the false promise of marriage. When a dispute broke out between the duo in 2024, a complaint was filed at the Shalimar police station. However, neither an FIR was registered nor any action was taken by the police.
Seeing police apathy, she decided to bring the negligence to the administration's notice by immolating herself in front of the CM's house, seeking justice. Following this, Kumar was arrested at his farmhouse in Neeli Khedi village under the Dhanora police station limits of Amroha.
Police said they are in the process of collecting evidence, and the statement of the victim has been recorded. The technical aspects of the case, including medical, are also being verified. Kumar will be produced in court soon.
Kumar is a famous name in Haryanvi cinema. He has worked on many albums and is popular among the audience for his rural stories and indigenous style. However, he was embroiled in many controversies in the last few years.
