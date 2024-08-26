Ghaziabad Police Arrest Former MLA and SP Leader Aslam Chaudhary In Extortion Case

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police on Monday, August 26, arrested former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA and SP leader Aslam Chaudhary. He has been accused of trying to grab land worth crores of rupees through a fake agreement with his associates in 2022.

He had also demanded Rs 2 crore from the land owner, Adil Raja, in exchange for leaving the land. The Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad had taken cognisance of the matter and registered a case against Chaudhary in 2023. The police got hold of the CCTV footage and people present on the spot also testified.

On September 3, 2023, an FIR was filed in this regard, based on which the police filed a charge sheet. The court issued a non-bailable warrant against Chaudhary and his associates Junaid Tata and Zuber Tata on Sunday, August 25.

The case is pending in the MP MLA court because Chaudhary and his two associates did not appear in the court despite summons and warrants being issued.

Who Is Aslam Chaudhary? Chaudhary has been a former BSP MLA. He contested the 2017 assembly elections from Hapur's Dhaulana seat on a BSP ticket and emerged victorious. However, in 2021, he left BSP and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). As per media reports, he has recently been given a post in the state executive by his party.