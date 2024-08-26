ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Police Arrest Former MLA and SP Leader Aslam Chaudhary In Extortion Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA and SP leader Aslam Chaudhary, who had contested the 2017 assembly elections from Hapur's Dhaulana seat, has been arrested for allegedly trying to grab land worth crores of rupees through a fake agreement with his associates, Junaid Tata and Zuber Tata in 2022.

He has been accused of trying to grab land worth crores of rupees through a fake agreement with his associates in 2022.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA and SP leader Aslam Chaudhary (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police on Monday, August 26, arrested former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA and SP leader Aslam Chaudhary. He has been accused of trying to grab land worth crores of rupees through a fake agreement with his associates in 2022.

He had also demanded Rs 2 crore from the land owner, Adil Raja, in exchange for leaving the land. The Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad had taken cognisance of the matter and registered a case against Chaudhary in 2023. The police got hold of the CCTV footage and people present on the spot also testified.

On September 3, 2023, an FIR was filed in this regard, based on which the police filed a charge sheet. The court issued a non-bailable warrant against Chaudhary and his associates Junaid Tata and Zuber Tata on Sunday, August 25.

The case is pending in the MP MLA court because Chaudhary and his two associates did not appear in the court despite summons and warrants being issued.

Who Is Aslam Chaudhary? Chaudhary has been a former BSP MLA. He contested the 2017 assembly elections from Hapur's Dhaulana seat on a BSP ticket and emerged victorious. However, in 2021, he left BSP and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). As per media reports, he has recently been given a post in the state executive by his party.

Read More:

  1. Mayawati Calls Out Congress, SP's 'Double Standards'; Rules Out Future Electoral Alliances
  2. 'Hypocrisy Is Evident': BJP's Dig At Congress Over Lateral Entry Issue After Rahul Alleges 'Privatisation of IAS'

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police on Monday, August 26, arrested former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA and SP leader Aslam Chaudhary. He has been accused of trying to grab land worth crores of rupees through a fake agreement with his associates in 2022.

He had also demanded Rs 2 crore from the land owner, Adil Raja, in exchange for leaving the land. The Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad had taken cognisance of the matter and registered a case against Chaudhary in 2023. The police got hold of the CCTV footage and people present on the spot also testified.

On September 3, 2023, an FIR was filed in this regard, based on which the police filed a charge sheet. The court issued a non-bailable warrant against Chaudhary and his associates Junaid Tata and Zuber Tata on Sunday, August 25.

The case is pending in the MP MLA court because Chaudhary and his two associates did not appear in the court despite summons and warrants being issued.

Who Is Aslam Chaudhary? Chaudhary has been a former BSP MLA. He contested the 2017 assembly elections from Hapur's Dhaulana seat on a BSP ticket and emerged victorious. However, in 2021, he left BSP and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). As per media reports, he has recently been given a post in the state executive by his party.

Read More:

  1. Mayawati Calls Out Congress, SP's 'Double Standards'; Rules Out Future Electoral Alliances
  2. 'Hypocrisy Is Evident': BJP's Dig At Congress Over Lateral Entry Issue After Rahul Alleges 'Privatisation of IAS'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FORMER BSP MLA ASLAM CHAUDHARYGHAZIABAD ON ASLAM CHAUDHARYEXTORTION CASE ON ASLAM CHAUDHARYGHAZIABAD POLICESP LEADER ASLAM CHAUDHARY ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.