Ghaziabad Murder: Man Killed By Friend For UPI PIN, Body Buried In Bedroom; 1 Held

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Police has cracked down a gruesome murder case within 18 hours, where a man was allegedly killed by his friend over his UPI PIN.

The incident occurred in the Rajiv Garden area of Loni Border, Ghaziabad, where the victim, Deepak, was murdered by Ankit, a close friend, who had planned to access Deepak's savings, police said.

According to police, Ankit and Deepak worked together as false ceiling contractors. Deepak, who was frugal and saved a large part of his earnings, became a target for Ankit, who was struggling with debt. Ankit, aware of Deepak's financial situation, planned to seize his hard-earned money.

Police said that on the day of the murder, Ankit invited Deepak to his house when his family was absent. "Once Deepak arrived, Ankit and his two friends ambushed him, forcing him to reveal his mobile password and UPI PIN. After obtaining the PIN, Ankit killed Deepak by hitting him on the head with an iron rod. The trio then dragged Deepak's body into a room, dug a pit under the bed, and buried the body to cover up the crime," police said.

Following the murder, the accused accessed Deepak's phone and withdrew Rs 40,00 from his bank account, which they divided among themselves, police said, adding further investigations revealed that the accused had planned to withdraw up to Rs six lakh from Deepak's account.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ajay Kumar Singh said Ankit has been arrested, and a team is working to apprehend the remaining two accused. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to recover the stolen money, Singh added.