2-Year-Old Girl Hit By Garbage Collection Tempo, Seriously Injured at Ghaziabad's Kela Bhatta

Temp hits girl at Ghaziabad (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A major accident has happened due to the negligence of the driver of temple collecting garbage in the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation. According to the officials, the municipal corporation tempo crushed an innocent girl in Kela Bhatta Ward No. 93. The girl was seriously injured in this incident and has been admitted to the hospital.

A CCTV video related to this incident has also surfaced, in which it can be clearly seen that the tempo driver drove the vehicle carelessly, leaving the girl seriously injured. After the CCTV footage of the incident came out, people have come out on the road and started demanding strict action in the case. The local people alleged that the tempo driver was speaking on his mobile when the accident happened.

After the incident, Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Malik said that a 2-year-old girl was seriously injured in this accident that took place in Ward No. 93, Islamnagar. The Municipal Commissioner said that the injured girl is being treated at Santosh Hospital by the Health Department. Also, the tempo driver Sonu, who was responsible for this incident, has been relieved from service with immediate effect. Apart from this, an FIR is being registered against the driver under medico-legal case.