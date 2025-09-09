Suicide Prevention Day – Ghaziabad Jail Authorities Initiate Steps To Address Mental Health Concerns Of Inmates
Published : September 9, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Captivity brings mental stress with it and the mental health of prisoners has emerged as a key concern over the years.
The Dasna Jail authorities in Ghaziabad have introduced a series of measures to prevent the inmates from taking any extreme steps.
On the occasion of Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, the jail authorities told ETV Bharat that efforts are constantly on to instil a positive outlook among the 4,000 inmates of this jail.
Among the measures taken are regular counselling while keeping them busy for most of the day.
Officials disclosed that the prisoners are monitored from the moment they enter the compound while keeping in mind their criminal background and the reason for committing the crime that landed him behind the bars.
It was disclosed that four types of prisoners may harm themselves. The first among these are those landing in jail due to a family dispute having caused harm or injury to an immediate family member. Guilt can lead them to harm themselves.
Then there are the jilted lovers. The third category is that of psychopaths who are already having mental health issues. The last category is of substance users who tend to get depressed and harm themselves.
Officials disclosed that articles that can be used to harm oneself are kept out of reach of such prisoners. These include sharp objects, ropes, ladders, iron rods, poisonous chemicals, etc.
Alongside, various programs are organized to strengthen the morale of the inmates and infuse them with positive energy.
The authorities have initiated a Jail Chaupal programme wherein Chaupals are formed at the barrack level to resolve the problems of the prisoners. This reduces their mental stress and they become open to counselling. Mentally weak inmates are identified through the Chaupals.
Sources disclosed that there are 12 Chaupals that have been formed in the Dasna Jail. Each Chaupal has six committees for Yoga and cultural programmes, medical and health issues, discipline, legal aid, along with education and skill development.
Sources said that counselling is done regularly by a team of psychiatrists and NGOs to identify those needing help.
Another intervention is in the shape of appointing prisoner guards at isolated places including the toilet, to prevent anyone from resorting to any extreme measure.
The jail authorities have installed complaint boxes at every barrack for the prisoners to post their problems and concerns, which are later addressed by the prison authorities.
Religious, spiritual and cultural programs are also organized from time to time, where the message of positive living is conveyed to the inmates.
The prisoners are also being imparted various skills to make them empowered and self-reliant. The prison also runs a library.
Officials disclosed that the inmates are encouraged to enrol for various certificate courses in different fields like food processing, electronics, computers, etc. This boosts their confidence.
Yoga and other sporting events are organized for their physical well-being. Physical activity keeps them away from negative influences.
“The jail administration is constantly striving to make the mindset of prison inmates positive and stress-free. There has been no incident of any prisoner hurting himself or attempting suicide since I took over,” claimed Jail Superintendent Sita Ram Sharma.
Psychiatrist Dr BP Tyagi disclosed, "The purpose of observing World Suicide Prevention Day is to spread awareness on sensitive issues like suicide and to motivate people to seek help on time. The main reasons for suicide can be depression, stress, loneliness, addiction, family discord, abuse or fear of failure."
Dr. Tyagi says that a person gives signals before taking any extreme step. If these signals are understood on time, the person’s life can be saved.
He listed some of the signals as ideation of suicide, withdrawal from society, and emotional swings. Loss of self-confidence and disappointment with things.
