Suicide Prevention Day – Ghaziabad Jail Authorities Initiate Steps To Address Mental Health Concerns Of Inmates

Ghaziabad: Captivity brings mental stress with it and the mental health of prisoners has emerged as a key concern over the years.

The Dasna Jail authorities in Ghaziabad have introduced a series of measures to prevent the inmates from taking any extreme steps.

On the occasion of Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, the jail authorities told ETV Bharat that efforts are constantly on to instil a positive outlook among the 4,000 inmates of this jail.

Among the measures taken are regular counselling while keeping them busy for most of the day.

Officials disclosed that the prisoners are monitored from the moment they enter the compound while keeping in mind their criminal background and the reason for committing the crime that landed him behind the bars.

It was disclosed that four types of prisoners may harm themselves. The first among these are those landing in jail due to a family dispute having caused harm or injury to an immediate family member. Guilt can lead them to harm themselves.

Then there are the jilted lovers. The third category is that of psychopaths who are already having mental health issues. The last category is of substance users who tend to get depressed and harm themselves.

Officials disclosed that articles that can be used to harm oneself are kept out of reach of such prisoners. These include sharp objects, ropes, ladders, iron rods, poisonous chemicals, etc.

Alongside, various programs are organized to strengthen the morale of the inmates and infuse them with positive energy.

The authorities have initiated a Jail Chaupal programme wherein Chaupals are formed at the barrack level to resolve the problems of the prisoners. This reduces their mental stress and they become open to counselling. Mentally weak inmates are identified through the Chaupals.