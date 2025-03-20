ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad District Becomes Hot Spot Of TB, 5,801 Patients Found

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A special campaign is underway here for screening patients for Tuberculosis (TB) and raising awareness about the disease. Over 5000 patients with TB were found during the screening.

However, the officials of the Health Department insist that the situation is normal. They said that the patients were undergoing treatment and none of them was in a critical condition. The officials also added that the Health Department was on an alert mode.

The campaign started on December 31, 2024, and will continue till March 24, 2025. District TB officer AK Yadav told ETV Bharat that under the campaign 7,29,987 people were screened, out of which, 5801 patients were found to be suffering from TB. "They are undergoing treatment and the health department is closely monitoring the situation," Yadav added.

He said that under one scheme, the state government is giving Rs 1,000 to the patients. "People above 60 years, those having diabetes and older patients of TB were screened during the campaign and they were mapped under the vulnerable section. Under it, we took X-rays of 31,360 people," added Yadav.