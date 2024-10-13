Ghaziabad Dancer Kept Hostage For 3 Days, Raped In A Flat Near Tajganj Police Station Area

Agra: In yet another case of sexual violence against women in the country, a dance from Ghaziabad was held hostage for three days commencing October 8 and raped in a flat in Rajkamal Apartments, located near the Tajganj Police Station area.

The incident came to light when the woman somehow managed to escape and register a case against the accused at the police station. Two arrests have been in the case so far, police said.

Police said that Vinay Gupta, a resident of the Rajkamal Apartments in Agra, ran an event management company and contacted the survivor for a dance programme here. After reaching Ghaziabad on October 8, she was invited to Gupta's residence on the same day. Upon reaching the destination, the survivor was welcomed by Gupta and his wife, Meera, who also served her tea.

Little did the survivor know that she would faint after having the cup of tea and find her locked up in a room upon gaining consciousness. As per the statement of the survivor, Gupta raped her for three consecutive days and threatened to sell her into prostitution. "There will be a great influx of customers here and you will soon become a millionaire, Gupta told her luring her to enter the flesh trade.

On Friday night, she made an excuse and ran away from the flat and reached the police station. After this, the police raided Rajkamal Apartments and arrested the couple. Gupta's neighbours also complained of the couple carrying out immoral activities there.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tajganj Syed Areeb Ahmed said that Gupta and his wife Meera have been arrested from flat number 107 of Rajkamal Apartment on the complaint of the dancer. "After interrogation, it was found that Gupta is a native of Noori Darwaza.

As per the preliminary investigation, Gupta runs a racket involving young women who are forced into entering this business. He calls females to his flat and forces them to enter prostitution. "When the dancer from Ghaziabad did not agree to do as he orders, he held her hostage in his flat and raped her for days," a policeman said.