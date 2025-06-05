ETV Bharat / state

Ghallughara Diwas At Sri Akal Takht Sahib Faces Jathedar Controversy

Damdami Taksal Chief Harnam Singh Dhumma expressed objection and warned of a potential clash on June 6 if Gargaj addresses the event

Gargaj
Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj (centre) addressing the media (ETV Bharat)
Amritsar: Every year, members of Sikh communities commemorate Ghallughara Diwas on June 6 at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, located within the Darbar Sahib complex in Amritsar, with Jathedhar’s traditional address to the gathering and honouring martyrs. This time, controversy surrounds the acting Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who is facing opposition from several Sikh organisations that haven’t accepted him as Jathedar.

Damdami Taksal Chief Harnam Singh Dhumma expressed objection and warned of a potential clash on June 6 if Gargaj addresses the event. In response, Gargaj said the Sangat (congregation) will come to Sri Akal Takht Sahib on Friday without attending the event, and no clash will occur. He added that the event will be completely peaceful this year.

A delegation led by Shromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami recently met with Damdami Taksal Chief Harnam Singh Dhumma. Following the meeting, Dhumma stated that a person not approved as Jathedar by all Sikh organisations cannot deliver a message from Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Dhumma said the Sikh community has not accepted Kuldeep Singh Gargajj as Jathedar and suggested not to address the Sangat on June 6, otherwise a situation of conflict may arise. Meanwhile, the Jathedar supporters are claiming that the June 6 events will be organised peacefully.

