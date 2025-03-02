Chhattisgarh's Gevra Coal Mine Set To Become World's Largest Open Cast Facility With Capacity Of 70 Million Tonnes

Korba: The Gevra mine in Chhattisgarh of South Eastern Coal India Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of the Coal India Limited (CIL), will soon become the world's largest open cast coal mine. After receiving environmental clearance for annual production of 70 million tonnes of coal, the SECL management has started working towards expanding the mine at a fast pace.

SECL officials are eyeing at acquiring land from 10 nearby villages and completing other processes in record time. At present, the world's largest open cast coal mine is Black Thunder Mine in the United States. But efforts are on so that Gevra Coal Mines in Korba district bags the top position.

Excavation of coal from Gevra mine started in 1981 and now modern technology is used thereby meeting the energy needs of the country for the last 43 years. Mining of over 50 million tonnes of coal was done in 2022-23 and an annual production of 59 million tonnes was recorded in 2023-24. Presently, the Gevra mine has secured the second spot in the list of the world's 10 largest coal mines.

Production and dispatch at the mine is done through pollution-free surface minor cutter machines, resulting which, no blast is required here. Some years ago, there was a risk of damage due to scattering of stones during blasts. Following the huge impact, cracks and other problems were developed in the surrounding buildings.

SECL PRO Sunish Chandra said Gevra coal mine is a mega project of SECL. "All permissions for its annual production have been received and soon it will become the world's largest open cast coal mine. This is a matter of pride for not only Korba and Chhattisgarh but for the entire country. Gevra mine is supplying coal to others states and currently fulfilling the energy needs of the country. We are now working fast towards expansion of the mine. All the processes are being completed at a fast pace".

SECL supplies coal to many states:

Coal India has eight subsidiary companies across the country. Out of these, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) ranks first by mining the highest coal for the last three years.

Nearly 18 percent of the total mining of the country is done from different mines of Korba district alone. Not only this, after the full expansion of Kusmunda and Gevra, the mines of Korba are capable of meeting the coal needs of the country for the next 50 years. At present, coal is being supplied to a dozen major power plants of Chhattisgarh from here. Along with this, coal is also being sent from Korba to other states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

SECL's major challenge is land acquisition:

Currently, work is on to acquire around 2,000 acres of land spanning across 10 villages for expansion of the mega projects. Work at Kusmunda, Gevra and Dipka in Korba was completed five years ago. Since, no additional land was required at the moment, plots were not vacated. Now, land is needed for expansion of these projects, officials said. Now, the land acquisition is a major challenge for the company since villagers are agitating on demand of jobs and rehabilitation.

Top 5 coal mines of the world:

Black Thunder of the United States ranks first followed by Gevra mine in Chhatiisgarh's Korba district. The third position is occupied by North Antelope Rochelle of the United States while SECL's Kusmunda mine in Korba comes fourth followed by China's Shanxi mine at fifth position.

Kusmunda waiting for environmental clearance:

While Gevra mine has received environmental approval for 70 million tonnes of annual production, Kusmunda mine is yet to get this approval for expansion of production. Kusmunda has received approval from the Board of Directors for 75 million tonnes of annual production. Once Kusmunda gets all the requisite clearances, it will become the world's largest mine with 75 million tonnes annual production but this record will be first registered in the name of Gevra, officials said.