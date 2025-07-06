ETV Bharat / state

'Get 10 Years Younger': Ajmer Politician Duped In Stem Cell Fraud

Ajmer: A BJP leader in Rajasthan's Ajmer found himself duped by the promise of an anti-ageing formula through a stem cell therapy by European doctors. Ex-chairman of Ajmer Municipal Corporation and BJP leader Surendra Singh Shekhawat alleged Ankit Sharma, an agent from Hyderabad-based company convinced him about the age-reversal formula.



The agent introduced him to Ravi Tej, who called him to Hyderabad and got expensive tests done. Due to this, he started having pain in many places of his body including his stomach and knees.



Tej promised that stem cell therapy would reduce age by 10 years. He also took Rs 18.95 lakh in several instalments. Shekhawat went to Hyderabad twice. He was duped into believing in the authenticity of the formula through the presentation of glamorous brochures by Dr Mac Chan and Dr Simon.



"I got expensive tests done and then a foreign doctor Simon gave stem cell therapy. I was given costly medicines and 6-7 shots of injections before I was sent home," Shekhawat said. That was the beginning of his ordeal, which multiplied with time. “They kept me waiting. No relief came except pain in my stomach and my knees,” the politician added.



When reached, CO North Omprakash said Shekhawat lodged a case in Alwar Gate police station. "The case is being investigated. Singh said that Ankit Sharma, agent of European Wellness Company talked about applying stem cell therapy to humans by extracting it from animals. The fraudsters claimed all incurable diseases, including illnesses of the private parts, are cured by the treatment," Omprakash added.



Not an isolated case



Singh wasn’t the only one who has been duped. During his second visit to Hyderabad, he saw six people from Ajmer and recognised them. All remained tight-lipped.



Dr. Anil Samaria, a voice of reason from the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, said, “Anti-ageing treatments are cosmetic. They don’t reverse age. The use of animal stem cells in humans is fatal as well as illegal.”