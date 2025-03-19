ETV Bharat / state

German Shepherd Mauls Elderly Owner To Death In Kanpur, Dog Returned To Family After Request

An elderly woman in Kanpur was killed by her pet German Shepherd after it became aggressive. The dog was later returned to the family after an affidavit.
Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 4:16 PM IST

Kanpur: A 78-year-old woman was mauled to death by her German Shepherd dog in the Vikasnagar area of Kanpur. The incident occurred late on the night of March 13, a day before the Holi festival, when the dog unexpectedly turned violent.

According to the Rawatpur Police Station, the deceased, identified as Mohini Devi, who resided with her son Dheeraj, daughter-in-law Kiran, and grandson in house number 264, was attacked by the German Shepherd while she was in the courtyard. Police said that the family members were inside their rooms when they heard the dog barking incessantly and Mohini's screams for help.

Upon rushing out, they found the elderly woman lying unconscious and covered in blood, with severe injuries on her face, stomach, and waist. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Dr R K Niranjan, Chief Veterinary Officer of the Kanpur Municipal Corporation, confirmed that the dog had been registered with the authorities. Following the incident, the municipal team seized the dog and sent it to a rescue centre. Despite the attack, the victim's grandson later requested the return of the dog. According to him, the dog's aggression was triggered after Mohini allegedly struck it with a stick.

The family provided an affidavit and the dog was returned to them. Authorities have not yet received an official complaint regarding the attack, but investigations are ongoing.

