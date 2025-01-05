'Indians Are Always Eager To Help...': German Man On Cycling Expedition Reaches Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: Thirty five-year-old German citizen, Max, is on a unique cycling expedition to connect with different people and learn about their cultures. After covering 10 countries in last 20 months, he has reached Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Saturday.

Max said despite language barrier, his stay in India has been pleasant and he is highly impressed by the hospitality of people here. He was welcomed by the players of HRS Sports Club in Jamshedpur.

Sharing his eight-month-long journey with the players of the club, Max said that cycling is his passion and he is using it to fulfill his dream to explore the world. He stressed on the importance of both education and travel while inspiring students to fulfill their dreams.

Max started his journey from Germany by a cycle on April 20, 2023. He first travelled to Austria and then to Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey. After this, he crossed the Suez Canal via ship to reach Iran. Then he headed towards Afghanistan and after crossing Pakistan, entered India and reached Jamshedpur yesterday.

Max said he rides his bicycle during day and at night, puts up his tent at some safe place. He said that he makes payments through online mode. Sharing his experiences, Max said he faced some problems during his stay in Pakistan but after coming to India, he is feeling very good. "People in India are kind-hearted and everyone is eager to help," he said adding that despite his inability to understand Hindi, interacting with the locals has not been tough for him.

Max said he learnt bakery after completing school and is not yet married. He spends around Rs 100 per day during his journey.

"I have been cycling for the last 20 months. The purpose of my journey is to connect with different people, understand the cultures across the world," he said.

After Jamshedpur, Max will go to Odisha, where he will meet Saint Prajnanand ji and then return to his hometown in Germany. Max said after returning home, he plans to write down his experiences and get it published.