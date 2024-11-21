German Fire Extinguishers To Be Deployed At Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj: This time, the famed Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, to be held in January 2025, will have all-terrain German vehicles to tackle fire incidents anywhere on the premises in a jiffy on display. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies like extinguishers and air compressors, these vehicles can manoeuvre on sand, swamp and water. The advantage of being smaller in size helps it navigate narrow lanes with ease. Four such special vehicles have already reached Prayagraj and awaiting inauguration by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Yogi government is taking several measures to make Maha Kumbh 2025 safe and green. Under this, for the first time, these all-terrain vehicles have been ordered from Germany. The firefighters are being trained with the know-how of these vehicles which are powered by electric batteries. The chief minister is expected to flag these off in the last week of November.

Chief fire officer Pramod Sharma said these vehicles have normal fire extinguishers, air compressors and an eight-litre tank which can spray up to nine litres of water from the gun. The emitting foam from the spray gun has fluorine which quickly brings the fire under control.

These vehicles are capable of dousing fires from inflammable liquids and are a viable alternative to conventional foam. Its discharge distance is up to 45 feet. A safe distance is maintained between the system operator and the fire. The 75-foot hose enables the operator to reach the fire within 100 feet of the unit in any direction. This distance also protects the operator and firemen from radiation heat and toxic gases.