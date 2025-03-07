Geopolitical Experts Decry Jamaat-E-Islami's Move To Float Political Party

New Delhi: Even as Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu & Kashmir has applied to the Election Commission for recognition of its newly floated party, Jammu Kashmir Justice Development Front and also sought a symbol, geo-political experts raised objections opposing any kind of recognition.

"The issue of Jamaat e Islami Jammu & Kashmir is related to India’s security. How can we give political validation to such an organisation which is a threat to national security? If we give political validation to such an organisation, there will be many more hurdles," Prof Geeta Bhatt from Delhi University (DU) told ETV Bharat.

Such organisations can create problems for the people as well as for the society at any time, so the election commission should look into these issues before taking any decision, said Bhatt, who is the present director of Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) under the the the University of Delhi.

Bhatt has been a Member of the Academic Council of the University of Delhi for two terms. She has been nominated as a Member of the Expert Group, Implementation Plan for National Education Policy 2020 by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Jamaat e Islami’s Appeal For Political Recognition



Shamim Ahmed Thoker, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami’s J&K unit, told ETV Bharat that they have sent an application to the Election Commission of India for recognition and also sought a party symbol.

"We have got clearance from the advisory council to form a party. Emirs of all districts of Jamaat have been consulted and all think that we need to come out in the political arena for the betterment of our region," said Thoker.

It is worth mentioning that members of Jamaat contested last year’s Assembly elections but as Independents. "All the senior core group members have been consulted and decisions have been taken accordingly. Now we will mobilise our cadres to work for the party," said Thoker.

Thoker said that his party will work at the grassroots level to make a strong presence. "We will raise the issue of justice and development and that is why we kept the name Justice and Development Front. We will raise those issues which are neglected by other parties. We will reach every nook and corner of the region," he said.

Referring to the ban on Jamaat e Islami, Thoker said that his party will approach the government with an appeal to withdraw the ban. "We thought about contesting in the 2024 Assembly election. But due to the imposition of the ban, we could not participate. Our party will work to persuade the government to withdraw the ban," said Thoker.

Geopolitical implication

Stating that Jamaat e Islami was a regressive force in Bangladesh, geo-political expert Professor Apoorvanand said, “Our principle is that we don’t recognize such an organization in our democratic system which tries to form an exclusive state for a particular community or religion. There should not be any exclusive dominance of any religious or ethnic group. We can’t politically recognize such a party (Jamaat e Islami Jammu & Kashmir) which talks about a state based on a particular religion,” said Prof Apoorvanand.

"Any organisation which does not follow Indian constitutional principle, that is secularism, we can’t recognize them. People or an organisation have the right to express their opinion, but if their political expression is going to harm other communities, it is not acceptable,” said Prof Apoorvanand, a political expert who teaches at Delhi University.

Banned in India and Bangladesh

Jamaat-e-Islami has more than 5,000 members in Jammu and Kashmir besides its global footprint and a strong presence in South Asian countries. Jamaat in Pakistan, continues to be a significant political force. And in Kashmir, the group is more aligned with its Pakistan counterpart.

Jamaat is banned in India as well as in Bangladesh. Bangladesh banned Jamaat last year in August following massive anti-government protests that resulted in over 200 deaths. The Union Home Ministry banned Jamaat e Islami Jammu & Kashmir in India for five years in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019.

In February 2024, the ban was extended for five more years. Before that, Jamaat was banned twice, in 1975 and 1990. The Union Home Ministry said that the group was found to be involved in “fomenting terrorism” and “anti-India propaganda” for fuelling “secessionism” in Jammu and Kashmir, which is “prejudicial to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India.”

"It was mandatory to impose the ban and restrict the organisation in “subversive activities” including an attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of the Union of India,” the notification issued by the home ministry has stated.

Security concern

Experts believe that political recognition of Jamaat e Islami will always have security concerns. Talking to ETV Bharat, Shesh Paul Vaid, retired IPS officer and former director general of police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir said that the organisation (Jamaat e Ismali) should not be given any political recognition.

“Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu & Kashmir is notorious for anti-India activities. In the name of running schools, they radicalized youths. In the name of running madrassas, they run anti-India activities. And by floating a political party, they will try to mobilise funds from abroad. They keep such a name which looks philanthropic. But in reality, they run something else,” said Vaid.