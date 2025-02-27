Geological Survey of India To Start Exploring For Minerals In Zambia

Kolkata: In the 175 years since inception, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has expanded its ambit outside India, undertaking studies on natural disaster mitigation and working in various areas including, geoscientific research and critical mineral exploration.

After Somalia in Africa, GSI is now set to start its mineral exploration work in Zambia. GSI director Asit Saha said, "Basically our work initially started in the African countries. We have been working in Somalia and will go to Zambia very soon."

Elaborating on the ongoing projects in India, Saha said that natural hydrogen gas has been found in the Andamans this month. Nearly 50 to 60 researchers of the organisation are working day and night in this project, he added.

Similarly, work is underway in different districts of West Bengal in search of minerals and to deal with natural disasters. "Work is being held in Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram districts to explore various minerals. Also, a project is underway in many areas of Nadia district to explore arsenic in drinking water, its causes and remedies. There is a possibility of finding gold and other minerals in Midnapore. Research is underway to find out the causes of river erosion and arsenic in Nadia and Murshidabad. Overall, nearly 2,500 to 3,000 research scientists of GSI are working in various places," the director said.

Recently, the Ministry of Mines has launched the 'National Critical Minerals Mission' under which, GSI has emphasised on exploring various minerals. A total of 1,200 projects have been planned for exploring critical minerals between 2024-25 and 2030-31.