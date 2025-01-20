Geological Survey of India Discovers Early Signs Of Lithium Reserves In Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) claimed to have found early traces of the presence of lithium reserves in Odisha, officials said.
The development has brought major excitement to the government and the manufacturing industry given the significance of lithium in modern gadgets like batteries for cell phones, E-vehicles, aluminium products, and lead productions.
Union Mines Secretary V L Kanta Rao confirmed the findings saying the geological signs of lithium presence were detected by the GSI in the Eastern Ghats area, particularly in Nayagarh district. “The findings are still at an early stage as no major discovery has been made yet. Now, detailed surveys will be conducted to confirm the presence of lithium reserves,” he said.
The discovery, if confirmed, can bring Odisha to the international map of the electric vehicle industry as lithium is an important component for the vehicles. The state already contributes 50% to the country's minerals operation, becoming an example for other states as well.
The stakeholders said the presence of lithium reserves means electric vehicle manufacturing units can be easily developed in the state, making it an electric vehicle manufacturing hub.
The secretary said GSI was using advanced technologies, including drones and artificial intelligence, to survey mineral deposits in Odisha.
Speaking at the 64th meeting of the Central Geological Programming Board (CGPI), Rao highlighted the importance of the forum in promoting cooperation and advancing geoscience. He also outlined the key programs of the ministry linked to the 'Critical Mineral Mission' and offshore mining.
