Geological Survey of India Discovers Early Signs Of Lithium Reserves In Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) claimed to have found early traces of the presence of lithium reserves in Odisha, officials said.

The development has brought major excitement to the government and the manufacturing industry given the significance of lithium in modern gadgets like batteries for cell phones, E-vehicles, aluminium products, and lead productions.

Union Mines Secretary V L Kanta Rao confirmed the findings saying the geological signs of lithium presence were detected by the GSI in the Eastern Ghats area, particularly in Nayagarh district. “The findings are still at an early stage as no major discovery has been made yet. Now, detailed surveys will be conducted to confirm the presence of lithium reserves,” he said.

The discovery, if confirmed, can bring Odisha to the international map of the electric vehicle industry as lithium is an important component for the vehicles. The state already contributes 50% to the country's minerals operation, becoming an example for other states as well.