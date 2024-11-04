Genesis Chamber Orchestra’s Age-Incluisive Vivace Concert Lit Chennai Up

Chennai: It’s rare to witness a musical experience that bridges generations so seamlessly, where nine-year-olds discovering their first notes share the stage with septuagenarians who’ve played for decades. But that’s precisely what unfolded at the Museum Theatre in Egmore, Chennai, on October 19, 2024, when the Genesis Chamber Orchestra (GCO) brought their annual concert, Vivace, to life. GCO is living proof that music truly knows no age, and this evening's performance was a testament to its inclusivity and power.

Founded in 2021 by the passionate Keerthan Robert, a young violinist with an ambitious vision, GCO has grown into a thriving community for musicians of all ages and skill levels. "It’s always been a dream for me to do a show at this venue," Keerthan said, reflecting on how much GCO has grown since its humble beginnings. Just four years ago, GCO was a modest group of three students rehearsing simple, one-page music pieces. Today, the orchestra boasts over 120 members, with 55 performers gracing the stage at Vivace. For the young musicians performing, as well as the seasoned players who guide them, GCO has become a space of support, where “we support each other, not just in music but in every other aspect of life,” Keerthan added.

Vivace Concert (ETV Bharat)

The Vivace concert a celebration of GCO’s ethos. This 75-minute set swept the audience across a range of genres, from the emotional compositions of Yanni to Disney classics, the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean theme, and even nostalgic rock from Guns N’ Roses and Deep Purple. “It’s a different event,” said organiser Capt. Harris Moses. “Usually, it is a classical event. We have made it into a themed event. There are kids from all walks of life. There are even retired people in this orchestra. We want to show to the world how well they can perform.”

Keerthan Robert, Founder and Conductor, GCO (GCO)

What made this concert even more remarkable was the impact it had on the performers themselves. Joselyn, a college student and second violinist, shared her excitement about following in her family’s musical footsteps: “I am happy to be here. I get excited whenever I attend this practice or performance. My brother plays bass violin. My father and grandfather were violinists, and I am happy to follow them in their footsteps. I get to play a solo in the Nightingale. I am excited.” It’s moments like these that reveal GCO’s role as a place where personal and family legacies can be woven into the collective journey of music.

Adding to the uniqueness of Vivace was the diverse range of players, from young students to seasoned retirees. “Our elders motivate children, and those children are being made to perform in front of everyone,” said viola player Sudarshan Isaac Vedanayagam. “It encourages the youngsters to take this musical journey to posterity. That’s what our aim is. We don’t discriminate. We showcase secular and gospel music alike.” GCO’s commitment to inclusivity is one of its most cherished qualities. They welcome musicians from all walks of life and blend a variety of musical genres.

GCO has grown into a thriving community for musicians of all ages (GCO)

The response from the audience was overwhelmingly positive, with all tickets selling out before the concert. The concert itself was also a gesture toward a larger mission: to use the proceeds for training young musicians from economically weaker backgrounds. With the funds raised, GCO will be able to provide free music education to children, equipping them with skills that could shape their futures. As Keerthan remarked, this endeavour has grown far beyond a simple orchestra. It has become a pathway for transformation.

For GCO, this concert was a showcase of talent, growth, and the sheer joy of playing music together. While the orchestra’s roots are firmly in classical Western string instruments (violins, cellos, violas, and double bass), there’s an exciting twist on the horizon. Keerthan plans to expand the orchestra’s repertoire into rock and pop next year, bringing guitars, drums, and keyboards into the fold.

The name Genesis (the first book of the Holy Bible) has proven apt. For every young performer on stage, this is only the start of their musical journey.