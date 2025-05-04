Generative AI Has Radically Transformed Media Business, Say Experts At WAVES 2025

Mumbai: Generative AI has radically transformed media business, said Industry experts Maheshwaran G and Punyabrota Dasgupta at a session on 'Scaling of Generative AI Startup Business and M&E (Media and Entertainment) Startups' at the Waves-2025 Summit here on Sunday.

They said AI is no longer just a concept but a reality that is useful for businesses. The experts said AI has opened up new horizons in the entertainment sector. Media has now transformed into an industry that provides cutting-edge digital experiences, not just information or entertainment. Companies and industries in this sector are creating digital value with the help of AI, they said.

The experts said successful AI-based models are created on four pillars- improving customer experience, increasing productivity, generating new revenue by using old content and increasing creativity. "Generative AI is bringing about major changes in the media and entertainment industry. The previously homogeneous audience is now viewing content on different platforms, at different times, and in different ways. Due to this, aspects like personalization, recommendations, and scalability have gained more importance in the industry, they said.

The experts further said Generative AI is not only limited to script writing or video production, but is also useful at many stages such as story boarding, TRP analysis, and re-presenting old content. "It is becoming possible to re-present old characters and events in a new form with the help of AI," they said.