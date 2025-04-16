Gender Inclusivity In Policing: Women Cops Take The Night Shift With Confidence In Telangana

Hyderabad: In a heartening move towards gender inclusivity in policing, the Hyderabad City Police has launched a progressive initiative enabling women constables to take up night patrol duties, moving beyond traditional station-based roles.
The move, championed by senior police officials, reflects a growing commitment to empowering women in the force and maximizing their potential in maintaining law and order.
Traditionally, women personnel were primarily restricted to daytime duties manning police stations, participating in raids on brothels or child labor operations, and arresting female offenders. Citing concerns over family responsibilities and societal norms, authorities were cautious about assigning women to high-pressure or late-night roles.
However, the shift in approach is now evident. “Confining women officers to police stations despite their talent and hard-earned positions limits their confidence and growth,” a senior official remarked. “They should be seen actively contributing to crime control, investigations, and public safety, just like their male counterparts.”
On the frontlines after dark
Officials said that Hyderabad's women cops are fearlessly patrolling the streets from 8 PM until dawn, confronting street hooligans, tackling drug peddlers, and engaging in criminal investigations. As per data, of the 19,000 personnel in the Hyderabad Commissionerate, about 2,000 are women, working in various capacities including constables, sub-inspectors, and inspectors. They are now actively involved in investigating critical cases, tracking interstate gangs, and ensuring public safety during VIP visits, festivals, and processions.
A woman constable who has taken part in night patrol duties shared her experience. “It has been a challenging but empowering experience. We now have the opportunity to prove our mettle in criminal investigations and contribute meaningfully to society,” she said.
This initiative reflects a broader push toward gender-neutral policing in Telangana, ensuring that women officers are no longer sidelined but are instead trusted with key responsibilities, ultimately contributing to a safer city for all.
