ETV Bharat / state

Gender Inclusivity In Policing: Women Cops Take The Night Shift With Confidence In Telangana

Hyderabad: In a heartening move towards gender inclusivity in policing, the Hyderabad City Police has launched a progressive initiative enabling women constables to take up night patrol duties, moving beyond traditional station-based roles.

The move, championed by senior police officials, reflects a growing commitment to empowering women in the force and maximizing their potential in maintaining law and order.

Traditionally, women personnel were primarily restricted to daytime duties manning police stations, participating in raids on brothels or child labor operations, and arresting female offenders. Citing concerns over family responsibilities and societal norms, authorities were cautious about assigning women to high-pressure or late-night roles.

However, the shift in approach is now evident. “Confining women officers to police stations despite their talent and hard-earned positions limits their confidence and growth,” a senior official remarked. “They should be seen actively contributing to crime control, investigations, and public safety, just like their male counterparts.”