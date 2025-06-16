342 Gelatin Sticks, 45 Detonators Seized In Vidisha, Two Arrested

Vidisha: Two persons were arrested on Monday allegedly with gelatin sticks and electronic detonators in Ganjbasoda of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

Acting on a tip off about explosive materials being used in the area, Dehat police station inspector Ashutosh Singh Rajput reached the spot with his force and seized 342 gelatin sticks and 45 electronic detonators.

The tehsildar and SDM also reached the spot. The seized gelatin sticks and electronic detonators are worth Rs 16 lakh, police said.

According to the police, a team will be set up following the court's order to destroy the gelatin sticks and detonators that have been seized. Two accused were arrested from the spot and a case has been registered against them under the Explosive Substances Act, they added.

Vidisha SP Rohit Kashwani said, "Presently, the accused are being interrogated. A thorough investigation is being done as to where this material was bought from. Bills and other documents have been sought from the duo. The owner of the shop from where the explosives were bought will also be spoken to for further information."

These explosives are often used for removing stones to increase the depth of wells but it is apprehended that these were purchased with an ill intention, police added.