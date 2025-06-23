ETV Bharat / state

Gehlot Lambasts Modi Government’s Foreign Policy

Jaipur: Raising questions over the foreign policy being pursued by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has stated that India stands isolated on the world stage.

He said that Indian foreign policy appears to be in a state of confusion which is unfortunate for the country that was once known to lead the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Interacting with the media persons on the occasion of the death anniversary of Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, Gehlot questioned India’s silence on the Iran-Israel conflict while pointing at America’s entry.

“We are unable to understand what our foreign policy is. The country does not know the stand of the government even as the whole world is denouncing war,” he said.

“India is the biggest democracy in the world and everyone looks towards us. Silence at this point of time is not good,” he added.

Pointing at India’s isolation after the recent Indo-Pak hostilities, he said that the neighbouring countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan maintained their distance while three or four countries openly came out in support of Pakistan. Even Russia did not come out in our support openly. He said that American policy is known to everyone.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the senior Congress leader asserted that the BJP might have come into power for the third time but the country today needs the policies of the Congress.

“Only Congress can keep the country united. Former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were assassinated but the Congress kept the country united. There is a need to maintain this unity,” he underlined.