GBS Cases In Pune Linked To Suspected Water Contamination, Says Maharashtra Minister

Pune: Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday disclosed that 80 per cent of the suspected cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, in Pune have been reported from areas located around a mega well in Nanded village on Sinhgad Road.

Abitkar, who was in the city to review the GBS situation, noted that high number of cases in certain areas appears to be linked to suspected water contamination and assured the civic body is looking into the issue.

After inspecting the water body in Nanded village, he stated, "80 per cent of cases are from areas around this well. The state health department and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are taking necessary measures to address the issue." The well is the source of water for villages located adjoining it.

A man suspected to have contracted GBS has died in Maharashtra's Solapur district, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune has crossed 100-mark, health officials said earlier in the day.

Officials and locals suspect that water supplied from the well is contaminated, leading to a spike in suspected GBS cases in the region. These areas recently came under the PMC's jurisdiction, making the civic body responsible for ensuring supply of clean water to residents.

Asked about accountability for the suspected contamination, Abitkar said, "Concrete measures are being implemented to ensure supply of clean drinking water. Responsibility will be fixed where necessary.

Additionally, the state needs to establish comprehensive SOPs involving municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads, and other local bodies to prevent such issues in the future." He emphasized that GBS tends to affect individuals with weak immunity.

"The high number of cases in certain areas appears to be linked to suspected water contamination. Steps are being taken to resolve the issue and ensure clean water supply," the minister noted.