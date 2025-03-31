Short And Strong: Gaya's Ram Avtar Proves There Are No Limits To Human Abilities

Gaya: There are no definitive limits to human abilities. History is replete with people who with their passion, determination and hard work have overcome unsurmountable odds.

One such individual is Ram Avtar Yadav (45) of Gaya. Ram Avtar is not even two feet tall and could not walk as his legs did not bend. The bones of his legs and hands were crooked and this had his family worried. Ram Avtar was taken to Delhi where doctors told his family that the cost of surgery for making him walk would be Rs 15 lakh. This was way beyond his family's means and not many people came forward for help. On top of that the doctors feared the operation may not succeed given the complications.

Back home, Radhelal, a teacher took the responsibility of making Ram Avtar walk and treated him for years with massage and herbs. Radhelal is also a vaidya (traditional medicine practitioner) and had sought permission from Ram Avtar's parents to treat him. Radhelal's persistence and Ram Avtar's determination and hard work bore fruit as the latter started walking. "Radhelal kept treating me for 10 years without charging a single penny. He used to massage me everyday. Due to his efforts, I started walking slowly. He is akin to God for me," said Ram Avtar.

Ram Avtar with locals near the registration office in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

Ram Avtar said he had taken admission in a engineering college at the age of 25 but left his studies midway due to ragging. But he did not give up and with his hard work, managed to become a deed writer clerk at the registration office in Gaya. He has been working for the last 25 years. Ram Avtar said his parents used to tell him that he was differently-abled since birth. "Till the age of five, my feet were stuck to my forehead. Later, with the efforts of a woman from the village, my feet were straightened. Even today, the bones of my hands and legs are stiff," he said.

The registration office in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

Ram Avtar Yadav said the attitude and perception of society towards dwarfs has not changed. He said his parents were worried about his future after he was ill-treated by his classmates at school. "My mother was worried about how I would be able to take care of myself. She is no more but it is because of her blessings that I accept new challenges every day and succeed in overcoming them," he said.

Ram Avtar said he has become used to taunts. "I have become used to it. It does not matter who says what. God has made me like this," he said. Ram Avtar studied till Matriculation. "My parents kept me with them and got me educated till Matriculation. They did not let me study further because they thought I would not be able to take care of myself and people would trouble me," he said. Despite his deficiency, Ram Avtar helps others like him.

Ram Avtar at work at the registration office in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

Gaya's famous physician Dr Neeraj Kumar says that actually dwarfism is a kind of disease. "The disease is also called achondroplasia which is a bone growth disorder that results in dwarfism due to genetic mutation in the hands and feet, he said, adding whether Ram Avtar suffers from the disease or some other can be known only after research and investigation. "Most of victims of dwarfism inherit it genetically. Many times it has been seen that none of the parents are dwarfs but their child is", he added. District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Dr ME Haq said little can be done to treat the disease. "But if treatment is given at the right time, it may help," he said.