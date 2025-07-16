Four Vietnamese YouTubers Nabbed For Trying To Kill Fellow Content Creator In Bihar's Gaya

Gaya: Four YouTubers from Vietnam were arrested in Gaya for trying to kill a fellow content creator from their country.

The accused, Bui Van Sang, Van Kan Senh, Taran Hai and Van Tawan were arrested for allegedly attacking Le Anh Tuan, Pe. Le Xuan Tuong, Sa. Quang Chi, Vietnam (Mai Trang Thuy, Hai Lang, Quang Chi).

As per a complaint filed by Le Anh Tuan, the accused had attacked him and the others while they were on a morning walk. Le Anh Tuan alleged the attackers' intention was to kill him. A case was registered at Bodh Gaya police station and the four accused arrested.

City SP Ramanand Kaushal said since such incidents have been reported earlier, the YouTubers from Vietnam were warned. Yet the accused carried out the attack. Based on the victim's complaint, the four accused were arrested, he said.

A few days back, a Vietnamese YouTuber was seriously injured after being stabbed during a violent altercation with fellow content creators in Bodh Gaya. The clash, which occurred ear the Kalachakra ground, involved two groups of Vietnamese nationals who are said to regularly produce and publish video content from the area. According to local police, the incident followed a heated dispute near the Children’s Park area that escalated into violence.



The injured YouTuber was identified as Yugen Van Dou. He is undergoing treatment at the Bodh Gaya Community Health Centre.