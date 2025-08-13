Gaya International Airport To Be Made An All-Weather Airport

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Bihar government decided on Wednesday to turn the Gaya International Airport into an 'all-weather airport' by acquiring 18 acres of additional land and installing special lights that help aircraft land in conditions of poor visibility.

It also approved a proposal to carry out an Obstacle Limitation Survey (OLS) for the six greenfield airports, which are going to be developed across the state.

Both decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which discussed and approved 30 agendas.

"The state government sanctioned Rs 137 crore for the acquisition of 18 acres of land for the expansion of Gaya International Airport to install “CAT I Light” to facilitate the landing of aircraft during bad weather conditions like fog, smog and low visibility. With the installation of the facility, the airport will become an all-weather airport," Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S. Siddhart said.

The Gaya airport caters to two of the most prominent sites of pilgrimage pertaining to Buddhism and Hinduism. They include the Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya, which is the place where Lord Buddha received enlightenment, and Gaya Ji, where the Hindus offer their last prayers to their ancestors and parents.

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the globe throng the two sites every year. Many of them arrive at the Gaya airport on international flights. The Hajj flights from Bihar also depart and arrive there.

The government's decision to conduct the OLS survey for the development of six greenfield airports at Birpur (Supaul), Munger, Valmikinagar (West Champaran), Muzaffarpur, Saharsa and Bhagalpur would cost Rs 291 crore for payment to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the purpose.

An OLS survey of an airport is a crucial process to ensure the safety of aircraft operations by identifying and mapping potential hazards within a defined airspace around the airport. This survey helps in maintaining clear pathways for take off, landing, and ground movement of aircraft by defining surfaces that must be free from obstacles.

In another major decision, the Bihar cabinet gave nod to a proposal to acquire 2627 acres of land at a cost of Rs 812 crore for the development of five new industrial areas in Bihar. The Infrastructure Development Authority (IDA) will acquire the land.

The move will also spur industrial development in the state. The meeting also gave a nod for the acquisition of 1300 acres of land for the development of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) being developed under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Project at Dobhi in Gaya district.

Nitish's cabinet also doubled the pension for JP Senani, the people who participated in the movement started by socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and the subsequent Emergency period from March 18, 1974, to March 21, 1977. Those who were jailed for up to six months will now get Rs 15,000, while those who were jailed for more than six months will get Rs 30,000. There are over 3000 such people in the state.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi’s August 17 Bihar March To Be Remodelled On Bharat Jodo Yatra

Restrictions For Non-Scheduled Flights At Delhi Airport On Aug 15