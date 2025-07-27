ETV Bharat / state

Gaya Gangrape Case: Ambulance Driver, Technician Sent To Judicial Custody; Raids On To Nab Remaining Suspects

The woman Home Guard aspirant who fainted during the physical test was allegedly gangraped inside a moving ambulance in Gaya on Friday.

Police parading the two accused arrested in the case.
Police parading the two accused arrested in the case. (X@GAYAPOLICEBIHAR)
Published : July 27, 2025 at 7:53 AM IST

Gaya: Two of the accused who allegedly gang-raped a 26-year-old woman on a moving ambulance while she was being shifted to hospital after losing consciousness during a physical examination for the post of Home Guard in Bihar's Gaya have been sent to 14-day judicial custody, an official said on Saturday.

The police presented the two arrested accused in the district court on Saturday after which the court ordered the duo be kept in judicial custody. Gaya City SP Ramanand Kumar Kaushal said the victim has identified both accused -- Vinay Kumar, the driver of the ambulance who is resident of Uttaran Koch (Gaya district), and Ajit Kumar, a technician from Chandpur in Nalanda district.

The gang rape took place on Friday afternoon when the victim, participating in the Home Guard recruitment process at the BMP-3 campus, collapsed during a physical examination. She was being transported to Magadh Medical College Hospital when she was allegedly sexually assaulted in the vehicle by the accused. During the journey, she was allegedly sexually assaulted while unconscious by individuals present in the ambulance, including the driver and a technician.

“We have conducted the medical examination of the victim, which confirmed the gang rape,” said City SP Kaushal. He further stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case, and a recommendation has been made for a speedy trial. The victim, a resident of the Imamganj police station area, after gathering consciousness, stated that three to four people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Gaya SIT, led by the SDPO rank officer, is probing this case. The police have gathered crucial evidence from CCTV footage and are conducting raids to nab the remaining suspects. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and renewed focus on women’s safety in Bihar, especially during official recruitment drives. Further arrests are expected as more individuals are suspected to be involved, based on the victim’s statement and ongoing investigation.

