Gave Lift To Two Girls, Booked For Rape: Kashmir Man Acquitted By High Court After Nearly 3 Years

Srinagar: Basit Bashir spent nearly three years carrying the burden of a crime he insists he never committed. Basit, a resident of Srinagar, had been charged with kidnapping and raping two teenage girls in a case that triggered swift police action and invoked the strict provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. But on June 6, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ruled that the case against him was built on shaky ground—and should never have gone to trial.

"...even if the material collected by the Investigating Agency during the investigation of the case remains unrebutted, the same is not sufficient to presume that the petitioner/accused has committed any offence nor does it raise any grave suspicion about the involvement of the petitioner in the alleged occurrence,” declared Justice Sanjay Dhar in a 15-page judgment that discharged Basit from all charges. "There is absolutely no evidence on record to show that the petitioner has either kidnapped the two victim girls or he has committed sexual assault upon them."



A Ride That Led to Court

The case dates back to June 9, 2021, when two girls (aged 14 and 15 years) failed to return home after visiting Srinagar's Dargah Hazratbal. The next day, after a missing complaint was filed, the girls were found and examined by doctors, who reported signs of recent sexual intercourse.

Based on the timing and their brief absence, police accused Basit, the man who had picked them up near Hazratbal, of rape and kidnapping. An FIR was registered and he was charged under Sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

But in their own statements before a magistrate—recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code—the girls told a different story.

"...they boarded the vehicle of the petitioner out of their own will and volition," the judge wrote, summarizing the girls' testimony. "They have not even whispered that the petitioner had asked them to board his vehicle."

The girls said they accepted a ride to Lal Chowk because they couldn't find public transport. When it grew too late to return home, and fearing punishment from their parents, they accepted the petitioner's offer to arrange a hotel room for the night.

"They (girls) were apprehending that their family members would deal with them strictly. Thereafter the driver offered to make arrangements for the two girls in a hotel. They took meals in the hotel and she along with her friend slept in one room of the hotel whereas the driver slept in a separate room," the court noted.



'No Rape, No Abduction'

The statements from the girls' family members only reinforced Basit's version of events. "She told me that the petitioner gave them shelter for the night and also gave them meals, whereafter, next morning, he dropped them at their home," said Bashir Ahmad Wani, the father of one of the girls, in his deposition.

Even though the medical report indicated sexual intercourse had occurred, the court found no evidence to connect the act to Basit.

"None of (the girls) have stated that they were subjected to sexual assault by the petitioner,” Justice Dhar ruled. "Merely on the basis of the opinion of the doctor that the two girls had been subjected to sexual intercourse a couple of days back, it cannot be inferred that the petitioner was the author of such sexual intercourse."

Justice Dhar rebuked the Special Judge who had earlier framed the charges against Basit without applying the necessary legal scrutiny. "The learned Special Judge, without sifting the material collected by the Investigating Agency for the limited purpose of framing opinion as to whether prima facie offence is committed by the petitioner/accused, has proceeded to frame charges against the petitioner," the judge said, calling the trial court's order "unsustainable in law."

Quoting from precedent, he emphasized that a trial judge must go beyond paperwork. "In exercising jurisdiction under Section 227 of the Code, the Judge cannot act merely as a post office or a mouthpiece of the prosecution," he wrote, citing the Supreme Court.

Basit Bashir was officially discharged, with the court declaring that "The petitioner is discharged and the challan against him shall stand dismissed."

The Court further said, "From the statements of the two girls, it is clearly discernible that they had left their home completely uninfluenced by any promise and inducement emanating from the petitioner. Thus, when the statements of both the victim girls are read in conjunction with the statements of their immediate family members, it comes to the fore that the victim girls were neither taken nor enticed by the petitioner to go with him."

"Therefore, offence under Section 363 of IPC is not made out against the petitioner even if the whole of the material collected by the Investigating Agency is taken to be true at its face value," it added.