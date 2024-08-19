ETV Bharat / state

Gautam Adani Offers Condolences At Prayer Meeting Of Gujarat Home Minister's Father

Surat: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani attended the prayer meeting of Rameshchandra Sanghvi, father of state home minister Harsh Sanghvi at the indoor stadium in Majura in Surat on Sunday and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

The home minister's father had passed away at a private hospital on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the occasion along with local MLAs and ministers, including Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Jain Acharyas had sent their condolences, which were also read during the meeting.

Adani offered floral tributes and prayers before the photograph of Sanghvi's father. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, including Sanghvi's mother. He stayed at the meeting for around 20 to 30 minutes.