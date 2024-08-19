ETV Bharat / state

Gautam Adani Offers Condolences At Prayer Meeting Of Gujarat Home Minister's Father

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

A prayer meeting was organised on Sunday following death of home minister Harsh Sanghvi's father Rameshchandra Sanghvi. Politicians and industrialists across the city attended it.

Gautam Adani attends prayer meeting of home minister's father (ETV Bharat Photo)

Surat: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani attended the prayer meeting of Rameshchandra Sanghvi, father of state home minister Harsh Sanghvi at the indoor stadium in Majura in Surat on Sunday and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

The home minister's father had passed away at a private hospital on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the occasion along with local MLAs and ministers, including Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Jain Acharyas had sent their condolences, which were also read during the meeting.

Adani offered floral tributes and prayers before the photograph of Sanghvi's father. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, including Sanghvi's mother. He stayed at the meeting for around 20 to 30 minutes.

Rameshchandra Sanghvi (72), who was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the last few years, was admitted to the ICU three days ago. He was cremated on Saturday and his last rites were performed in Umra. He was considered a philanthropist and was involved in diamond business.

Following his father's illness, Sanghvi had cancelled at programmes in the last three days. The prayer meeting that was held on Sunday was attended by prominent politicians, social activists and industrialists across the city.

