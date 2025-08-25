Gaurav Gogoi Urges BCCI To Halt Cricket Ties with Pakistan Despite Govt Nod

Guwahati: Congress MP and Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has written to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, urging the cricket board to avoid engaging in cricket matches with Pakistan, saying such ties run“contrary to national interest” at a time of heightened cross-border tensions.

In his letter, Gogoi stressed that cricket, while a sport of joy, cannot be separated from the larger national context. Referring to the sacrifices of Indian armed forces and Pakistan’s alleged role in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, he warned that resuming cricket ties with Pakistan would “undermine the seriousness of India’s diplomatic stand against terrorism.”

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that “blood and water cannot flow together,” Gogoi argued that cricket ties would be inappropriate under present conditions.

He also pointed out that Pakistan had itself refused to play hockey in India, citing “security concerns,” making any revival of cricket ties appear inconsistent with India’s strong national position.

Gogoi further wrote, “India’s stance in global forums and in bilateral relations must reflect unity, strength, and the highest regard for our sovereignty and security.”

His appeal comes shortly after the Sports Ministry clarified its new policy on India–Pakistan matches. While bilateral cricket remains suspended, the government has given a green signal for the Indian team to face Pakistan in multilateral tournaments like the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup. This distinction, the ministry said, ensures that India continues to participate in global competitions without normalising bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan.