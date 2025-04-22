ETV Bharat / state

Gauhati High Court Gets Bomb Threat, Search Op On

The email was received from an unknown organisation, named 'Madras Tigers', which threatened to blow up the entire building.

Gauhati High Court Gets Bomb Threat, Search Op On
By PTI

Published : April 22, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, police said.

The high court received an email threatening that there would be a blast in the building, they said.

"We have immediately rushed a team to the high court after getting the threat message. Our experts are checking every corner of the premises, and nothing has been found so far. We believe it is a hoax," a senior police officer told PTI.

He said the details will be known only after the search operation is over.

A senior official of the high court said the email was received from an unknown organisation, named 'Madras Tigers', which threatened to blow up the entire building.

"Police have come and they are carrying out a search operation. They have brought different equipment to sanitise the building," he said.

The official said the threat has not hampered the functioning of the court, and judges are hearing cases as scheduled.

