Gauhati High Court Gets Bomb Threat, Search Op On

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, police said.

The high court received an email threatening that there would be a blast in the building, they said.

"We have immediately rushed a team to the high court after getting the threat message. Our experts are checking every corner of the premises, and nothing has been found so far. We believe it is a hoax," a senior police officer told PTI.

He said the details will be known only after the search operation is over.