GATE Aspirants Receive 'Idli Chutney No Sambhar' Email, IIT Roorkee Blames Technical Glitch

Roorkee: An email from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to GATE 2025 aspirants has gone viral, leaving students both amused and confused. The email, which was meant to inform candidates about the availability of their admit cards, began with the greeting, "Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar," triggering widespread laughter and online discussions.

The email was part of the bulk mailing process to notify Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2025 applicants that their admit cards were now available on the official portal. However, instead of addressing recipients by their actual names, the email mistakenly greeted them with an odd comical phrase.

As the email spread across various social media platforms, many users shared their reactions. Some found the mistake humourous, with one user commenting, "Namastey Idli Chutney Mein Sambhar Nahi, Sarson Da Saag and Makki Di Roti Se," while another joked, "Download the admit card and see if your name is 'Idli Chutney'."

Others, however, questioned the authenticity of the email, expressing doubts about whether it was a prank or a technical error.