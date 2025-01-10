ETV Bharat / state

GATE Aspirants Receive 'Idli Chutney No Sambhar' Email, IIT Roorkee Blames Technical Glitch

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Roorkee: An email from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to GATE 2025 aspirants has gone viral, leaving students both amused and confused. The email, which was meant to inform candidates about the availability of their admit cards, began with the greeting, "Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar," triggering widespread laughter and online discussions.

The email was part of the bulk mailing process to notify Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2025 applicants that their admit cards were now available on the official portal. However, instead of addressing recipients by their actual names, the email mistakenly greeted them with an odd comical phrase.

As the email spread across various social media platforms, many users shared their reactions. Some found the mistake humourous, with one user commenting, "Namastey Idli Chutney Mein Sambhar Nahi, Sarson Da Saag and Makki Di Roti Se," while another joked, "Download the admit card and see if your name is 'Idli Chutney'."

Others, however, questioned the authenticity of the email, expressing doubts about whether it was a prank or a technical error.

In response to the viral email, IIT Roorkee's media cell issued a statement acknowledging the mistake. Sonika Srivastava, the in-charge of IIT Roorkee's media cell, said "We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical glitch, some applicants received emails with incorrect salutations."

"The issue was resolved immediately, and corrected emails with the correct names were sent to the affected candidates," she added.

Despite the confusion, the incident has sparked widespread amusement online. GATE 2025, which will be held from February 1 to 16, is a crucial exam for engineering students aspiring for higher education and jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). IIT Roorkee is organising the exam this year.

HARIDWAR LATEST NEWSIIT ROORKEEROORKEE IIT TECHNICAL PROBLEMIIT ROORKEE EMAIL GATE

