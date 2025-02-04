Gataru Murder Case: J&K Police Get Five-Day Remand Of Five Accused

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday got five days' remand of five accused in the Sumit Janyal alias Gataru murder case from a session court of Jammu. Jandyal was shot dead allegedly by members of the Khauff gang on January 21.

Jammu and Kashmir Police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Nowabad police station had arrested these accused from the Kashmiri Gate area of New Delhi on Sunday and brought them to Jammu. Today they were produced before a session court here. The session court gave the accused a five-day remand.

These accused include three people, who fired upon Jandyal in the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu City on January 21 and fled from the spot whereas the two others helped them to flee from Jammu. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had swung into action and launched an operation to nab the accused. By utilising technical as well as human networks, the police managed to nab them.

Meanwhile, another firing incident occurred in Jammu on Tuesday when a few miscreants fired a few rounds on a vehicle Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number JK02DL 9921 in the Phallian Mandal area in the outskirts of Jammu city, police said. The incident occurred in the evening and police reached the spot to ascertain the facts. As per the police, no one was injured in the incident whereas miscreants have fled from the spot.