89 People Affected By Gastroenteritis Outbreak In Kashmir Village

Srinagar: 89 people have been affected by a gastroenteritis outbreak in a village in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, even as the administration rushed health teams to assess the situation.

Officials said the disease broke out in the Trail village of Anantnag on July 19 (Saturday) which infected 89 residents who are under treatment. Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director of Health Services Kashmir told ETV Bharat that he has deputed teams of doctors to the village to assess how the disease broke out in the area.

He said the team comprising Dr Samina Gul, SSO, IDSP, Dr Afshan Abdullah, State Epidemiologist, IDSP, and the District Rapid Response team led by Dr M Y Zagoo, Chief Medical Officer Anantnag, and Block Medical Officer caller Dr Zahoor conducted a thorough investigation and found:

"89 cases of mild to moderate gastroenteritis reported till July 20, 2024. No deaths reported till today. Three water samples and three stool samples have been sent to DPHL Anantnag for investigation; their reports are awaited," said the director.

Officials said an advisory has been issued to the villagers which includes drinking boiled water, and Oral Rehydration Solution packets have been distributed among the affected cases and door-to-door visits have been conducted to identify any new cases.

"The situation is under control, and the health department is closely monitoring the situation. Local teams have been instructed to maintain close vigilance and report any new developments," Dr Mir Mushtaq, spokesperson of the Health Services Kashmir told ETV Bharat.