Gastro Outbreak In Kashmir, Staying Hydrated Crucial To Avoid Inflammation: Expert

Srinagar: A gastroenteritis outbreak in the Kashmir Valley has resulted in over 100 reported cases. The health department has issued guidelines to combat the spread, including maintaining proper hygiene, ensuring safe drinking water, practising food safety, avoiding street food, maintaining sanitation, staying hydrated and seeking medical attention if symptoms arise.

Dr Manzoor Ahmed Wani, a renowned gastroenterologist, speaking to ETV Bharat's Parvez Ud Din. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Manzoor Ahmed Wani, a renowned gastroenterologist, explained that gastroenteritis is an intestinal infection characterised by stomach pain, watery diarrhoea and vomiting. The primary risk is dehydration, as the illness causes significant fluid loss.

"The severity of gastroenteritis varies, ranging from mild stomach upset to severe diarrhoea and prolonged vomiting,"

Dr Wani stated. "Viruses, bacteria and other pathogens are common culprits often transmitted through contaminated food or water."