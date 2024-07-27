ETV Bharat / state

Gastro Outbreak In Kashmir, Staying Hydrated Crucial To Avoid Inflammation: Expert

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

An outbreak of gastroenteritis has been reported in several districts of the Kashmir Valley, with over 100 cases identified. The health department has issued guidelines to curb the spread of the disease, emphasising hygiene, safe drinking water, proper food safety practices, avoiding crowded places and seeking prompt medical attention. The public is urged to stay informed and report new cases to health authorities, writes ETV Bharat's Parvez Ud Din.

A gastroenteritis outbreak in the Kashmir Valley has resulted in over 100 reported cases.
Srinagar: A gastroenteritis outbreak in the Kashmir Valley has resulted in over 100 reported cases. The health department has issued guidelines to combat the spread, including maintaining proper hygiene, ensuring safe drinking water, practising food safety, avoiding street food, maintaining sanitation, staying hydrated and seeking medical attention if symptoms arise.

Dr Manzoor Ahmed Wani, a renowned gastroenterologist, explained that gastroenteritis is an intestinal infection characterised by stomach pain, watery diarrhoea and vomiting. The primary risk is dehydration, as the illness causes significant fluid loss.

"The severity of gastroenteritis varies, ranging from mild stomach upset to severe diarrhoea and prolonged vomiting,"
Dr Wani stated. "Viruses, bacteria and other pathogens are common culprits often transmitted through contaminated food or water."

Dr Wani emphasised that while most cases resolve within a few days as the immune system clears the infection, severe symptoms may require hospitalisation to manage dehydration and other complications. Preventive measures include drinking boiled water, maintaining hydration and increasing water intake during heatwave. "Staying hydrated is crucial to avoid this disease," Dr Wani advised.

To reduce the risk, he also recommended avoiding contact with infected individuals, washing fruits and vegetables and removing street food and junk food.

Over the past decade, gastroenteritis outbreaks occurred multiple times in Jammu and Kashmir due to contaminated water. In 2016, there were 816 cases, 999 in 2017 and 59 in 2018. This year, the disease has resurfaced in Anantnag and Kulgam, with 89 and 15 cases reported, respectively.

