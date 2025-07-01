Gas Leakage From Tanker Reported In Jharkhand, Vehicular Movement Stopped On Highway

Jamshedpur: Vehicular movement was affected on the Baharagora-Baripada national highway on Tuesday after gas leakage from a tanker was reported in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, officials said. The district administration stopped traffic movement on the highway this morning, following the report of Propylene gas leakage from the tanker near Jamsola, over 90 km from here, they said.

On receiving the information about the gas leakage from the tanker near a petrol pump in Jamsola, the DC asked officials concerned to stop the movement of vehicles on the highway that connects East Singhbhum with Odisha's Baripada.

"The district administration swung into action as per the direction of Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi. The traffic movement on the highway was stopped as a precautionary measure. Efforts are underway to control the leakage, and people living in the vicinity were being alerted," one of the officials said.

The DC urged the people to have patience and not to pay heed to rumours. The administration was keeping a vigil on the situation, he said, adding that all necessary precautionary measures were being taken. Satyarthi also appealed to the people to follow the advice of the administration, the official added.