Jaipur Coaching Institute Gas Leak: 10 Students Faint, Hospitalised; Leaders Demand Action

Jaipur: At least 10 students of a private coaching institute in the Mahesh Nagar area here were hospitalised after they fainted due to a suspected gas leak from the drain. Some also said that the smoke from the kitchen on the terrace of the building had also come in.

According to police, the students, mostly girls, experienced difficulty breathing during a class and were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals.

Mahesh Nagar police station officer Kavita Sharma confirmed the event, stating, "The students fainted after a strong smell filled the classroom around 7 pm. They were immediately admitted to the hospital, and their condition is now stable. Among the affected were eight girls, a cook, and a boy. Two students have been referred to Somani Hospital for advanced care."

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sodalala, Yogesh Chaudhary shared preliminary findings. He said, "Smoke from the kitchen on the terrace must have got sucked into the AC system and entered the classroom. However, the exact cause will be determined after a detailed investigation.

Jaipur city MP Manju Sharma visited the hospital, speaking with the students and their families. She assured them of a thorough investigation, saying, "The safety of children is paramount. I have directed officials to look into the matter and take necessary actions."

The Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Julie, expressed concern, stating, "This incident highlights the negligence in maintaining safety standards at educational institutions. The government must ensure immediate medical support and take strict action against those responsible."

Following this incident, student leader Nirmal Chaudhary staged a protest, demanding accountability from the coaching institute. "This happened due to the institute's negligence," he alleged. The protest led to a minor scuffle with police, resulting in some student leaders being detained.

The Municipal Corporation also initiated action, with Mayor Saumya Gaur forming a committee to investigate the incident. "The safety of children is our priority. Further steps will be taken based on the committee's findings," the mayor said.

Doctors treating the students confirmed they were stable but had initially suffered from suffocation and headaches. Authorities have dismissed the possibility of food poisoning. Investigations are ongoing to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.

