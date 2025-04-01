ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Factory Gas Leak Kills Owner, 40 Others Hospitalised

Beawar: One person died and 40 others were affected in a nitrogen gas leak from a tanker parked inside the warehouse of an acid factory in Rajasthan's Beawar.

The incident, which occurred around 10 pm on Monday at Sunil Trading Company in the Badiya area under the Beawar police station, also resulted in the deaths of several pets and stray animals.

CO Rajesh Kasana said that by late night more than 40 people were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Among them, the condition of three people turned critical. They have been referred to Ajmer.

The person who died was the factory owner, Sunil Singhal, who tried throughout the night to control the gas leak but succumbed to its effects. His health deteriorated, and he was referred to a hospital in Ajmer, where he later passed away.

According to sources, nitrogen gas leaked from a tanker stored in the company's warehouse. The leak was so severe that within seconds, the gas spread to the nearby residential areas, impacting the people inside their homes.

Many residents experienced suffocation and eye irritation, leading to over 60 people being rushed to government and private hospitals in Beawar for treatment. Upon receiving the information, police, administrative officials, including DM, SP, and fire brigade teams, managed to control the gas leakage by around 11 pm.