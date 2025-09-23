ETV Bharat / state

Gas Leak From Chemical Factory Triggers Panic In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha

Amroha: A gas leak at a chemical factory under Gajraula police station limits of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Tuesday triggered panic among locals after they allegedly encountered breathing problems.

Thick black smoke from the gas leakage reached up to the national highway, with residents in nearby areas including Tigariya Khadar Naipura, Alipur, Mohalla Sultan Nagar, and along the national highway reported seeing clouds of smoke from early morning. Several locals were seen covering their faces with cloths while many fled their houses out of fear.

As per locals, this is not the first time such a gas leak has occurred in the area. They alleged that gas leaks from the factory happen frequently, but this one was more severe than usual. "Gas leak from this factory is a recurring problem. But what we witnessed today was severe of all. Since morning, there was smoke all around, but it intensified around 9 AM," a local said.

Following the incident, ADM Garima Singh said that a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on its way to stop the gas leak. "First priority is to bring the situation under control and stop further leakage," she added.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand urged people not to panic and assured them that efforts are underway to contain the leak.