Gas Leak From Chemical Factory Triggers Panic In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha
Locals alleged that gas emissions from the factory have been a recurring problem in the area, but today's leakage was more severe.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
Amroha: A gas leak at a chemical factory under Gajraula police station limits of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Tuesday triggered panic among locals after they allegedly encountered breathing problems.
Thick black smoke from the gas leakage reached up to the national highway, with residents in nearby areas including Tigariya Khadar Naipura, Alipur, Mohalla Sultan Nagar, and along the national highway reported seeing clouds of smoke from early morning. Several locals were seen covering their faces with cloths while many fled their houses out of fear.
As per locals, this is not the first time such a gas leak has occurred in the area. They alleged that gas leaks from the factory happen frequently, but this one was more severe than usual. "Gas leak from this factory is a recurring problem. But what we witnessed today was severe of all. Since morning, there was smoke all around, but it intensified around 9 AM," a local said.
Following the incident, ADM Garima Singh said that a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on its way to stop the gas leak. "First priority is to bring the situation under control and stop further leakage," she added.
Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand urged people not to panic and assured them that efforts are underway to contain the leak.
Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted on the highway due to low visibility caused by the smoke. Several locals expressed that they are worried about the long-term health impact of the exposure.
On the other hand, authorities are investigating to ascertain cause of the gas leak and what chemical was involved.
About The Factory
The Best Crop Science Private Limited factory in Gajraula is a major supplier of crop protection chemicals and also makes other chemical products related to agriculture. It also manufactures a range of agrochemical products including pesticides (used to kill insects harmful to crops), herbicides (chemicals that eliminate unwanted plants and weeds), and fungicides (products used to treat or prevent fungal infections in crops).
Also Read