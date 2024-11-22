ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Nine Hospitalised Following Gas Leak At Fertiliser Plant In Maharashtra

Three persons, including two women, died and nine were hospitalized due to gas leak after a reactor explosion at a fertiliser plant in Sangli, Maharashtra.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Sangli/Mumbai: Three persons, including two women, were killed and nine others hospitalised following a gas leak after a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, an official said on Friday. The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil in the district, he said. Police said a reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded releasing chemical fumes.

“Due to the gas leak, some 12 people in the unit were affected and taken to hospital. Of them, two women workers and a security guard have died. Nine others are being treated,” said Sangram Shewale, senior inspector of Kadegaon police station. Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge said the gas is suspected to be ammonia. Seven of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and five of them are in the ICU, said another official.

The two women who lost their lives have been identified as Suchita Uthale (50) of Yetgaon in Sangli district and Neelam Rethrekar (26) of Masur in Satara district, the official said.

Sangli/Mumbai: Three persons, including two women, were killed and nine others hospitalised following a gas leak after a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, an official said on Friday. The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil in the district, he said. Police said a reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded releasing chemical fumes.

“Due to the gas leak, some 12 people in the unit were affected and taken to hospital. Of them, two women workers and a security guard have died. Nine others are being treated,” said Sangram Shewale, senior inspector of Kadegaon police station. Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge said the gas is suspected to be ammonia. Seven of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and five of them are in the ICU, said another official.

The two women who lost their lives have been identified as Suchita Uthale (50) of Yetgaon in Sangli district and Neelam Rethrekar (26) of Masur in Satara district, the official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANGLI DISTRICTKADEGAON TEHSILGAS LEAK AT FERTILISER PLANTMAHARASHTRAMYANMAR CHEMICAL COMPANY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.