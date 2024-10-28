Two Killed, Six Critical In Gas Leak At Factory In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Two labourers died and six others were critically injured in a gas leak incident at a factory in Ahmedabad on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 11 am at a factory named Synthetic Private Limited in Narol of Ahmedabad. Eight labourers, who were working at the factory, were immediately taken to a hospital, where two of them died during treatment. Presently, six labourers are undergoing treatment and in critical condition.

It has been learnt that while sulphuric acid was being emptied into another container, it came in contact with caustic soda in the bleaching section, leading to a reaction causing massive fumes. The smoke engulfed the entire room and labourers working there were exposed to the gas. Following which, they fell unconscious.

On information, ambulances reached the spot and the labourers were immediately transferred to LG Hospital in Maninagar for treatment. Also, the factory inspector and teams from the fire services department and police arrived at the spot and an investigation was launched.

Among the eight labourers who were hospitalised, two died during treatment, an official said.

Earlier in August, 18 labourers were injured in a gas leak incident at a chemical factory in Bharuch district. The labourers had inhaled bromine gas that leaked from a tank of the factory.