Gas Cylinder Found on Railway Track Near Barrajpur Railway Station in UP's Kanpur, Probe Started

Kanpur: A gas cylinder was found near the railway track at Shivrajpur (Barrajpur) locality of Kanpur on Wednesday. As the discovery of the cylinder led to panic in the area, railway police reached the spot and took it into its possession.

Probe started

A case has been registered against unknown persons and probe started by the railway police. As per reports, police received information about the 5 kg empty gas cylinder that was found in the west of Barrajpur railway station in Shivrajpur police station area. As soon as the information was received, Security forces interrogated many people nearby but could get no clue. Nearby CCTV cameras are being scanned for leads.

Empty sack found nearby

An empty sack was found lying near the spot where the gas cylinder was found. It is suspected that the accused must have carried the cylinder in the sack. Four months ago, an attempt was made to derail Kalindi Express by placing a cylinder on the track.

Probe from all angles

GRP SP Abhishek Verma said some mischievous elements had placed the cylinder near the railway line. The matter is being investigated thoroughly and nearby CCTV footages are also being scanned. Intelligence officer AK Singh said probe is being conducted from every angle. A case has been registered against unknown persons in Railway Farrukhabad police station and investigation is on.

In September last year, a major accident was averted when Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj hit a gas cylinder placed on the Anwarganj-Kasganj route in the Shivrajpur area causing an explosion. Passengers and local residents were terrified by the incident.

Police and railway officials rushed to the scene and recovered the remains of the cylinder and other suspicious objects, including a petrol bottle, some distance from the track. As per police, the cylinder was placed on the railway line as part of a conspiracy to overturn the train.

The incident occurred in the Sarjapur police station limits when Kalindi Express (14117) going from Kanpur to Bhiwani was passing through the Anwarganj-Kasganj route. As soon as the train crossed the Munderi crossing, the train hit an LPG cylinder placed on the track causing a massive explosion. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train.