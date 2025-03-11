ETV Bharat / state

Gas Cylinder Explosion In Chennai Claims Three Lives, One Critical

Police and medical teams at the residence where the cylinder blast occurred in Chennai. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: A gas cylinder explosion in Kovilambakkam, Chennai, killed three family members and left one critically injured. The tragic accident occurred in the early hours of March 5 due to a gas leak that went unnoticed overnight.

Munusamy (75), Shanthi (45) and Ajithkumar (27) died while undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Government Hospital. Munusamy’s wife, Rani (70), is in critical condition and receiving treatment at an intensive care unit.

According to the police, gas leaked from a kitchen cylinder while the family was fast asleep. In the morning, Raghu (48), another family member, unknowingly switched on an electric switch before stepping outside. Moments later, the leaked gas ignited, causing a massive explosion. The fire quickly spread, engulfing the house in flames.