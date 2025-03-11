Gas Cylinder Explosion In Chennai Claims Three Lives, One Critical

Police and medical team at the residence where cylinder blast occurred in Chennai
Chennai: A gas cylinder explosion in Kovilambakkam, Chennai, killed three family members and left one critically injured. The tragic accident occurred in the early hours of March 5 due to a gas leak that went unnoticed overnight.
Munusamy (75), Shanthi (45) and Ajithkumar (27) died while undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Government Hospital. Munusamy’s wife, Rani (70), is in critical condition and receiving treatment at an intensive care unit.
According to the police, gas leaked from a kitchen cylinder while the family was fast asleep. In the morning, Raghu (48), another family member, unknowingly switched on an electric switch before stepping outside. Moments later, the leaked gas ignited, causing a massive explosion. The fire quickly spread, engulfing the house in flames.
Hearing the explosion and screams, neighbours rushed to help and rescue the victims. They were first taken to Chromepet Government Hospital and later shifted to Kilpauk Government Hospital due to the severity of their burns.
Medavakkam police, along with forensic experts, investigated the site and collected evidence, including the gas regulator tube and burnt glass fragments. Initial findings suggest that poor ventilation led to a pressure buildup, which may have triggered the explosion. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
Read more: Family Members Mourn Loss Of 8 Ayyappa Swamy Devotees In Hubballi Cylinder Blast