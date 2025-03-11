ETV Bharat / state

Gas Cylinder Explosion In Chennai Claims Three Lives, One Critical

A gas cylinder explosion in Kovilambakkam, Chennai, killed three family members and critically injured one after a gas leak triggered a blast.

Police and medical teams at the residence where the cylinder blast occurred in Chennai. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 9:35 PM IST

Chennai: A gas cylinder explosion in Kovilambakkam, Chennai, killed three family members and left one critically injured. The tragic accident occurred in the early hours of March 5 due to a gas leak that went unnoticed overnight.

Munusamy (75), Shanthi (45) and Ajithkumar (27) died while undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Government Hospital. Munusamy’s wife, Rani (70), is in critical condition and receiving treatment at an intensive care unit.

According to the police, gas leaked from a kitchen cylinder while the family was fast asleep. In the morning, Raghu (48), another family member, unknowingly switched on an electric switch before stepping outside. Moments later, the leaked gas ignited, causing a massive explosion. The fire quickly spread, engulfing the house in flames.

Hearing the explosion and screams, neighbours rushed to help and rescue the victims. They were first taken to Chromepet Government Hospital and later shifted to Kilpauk Government Hospital due to the severity of their burns.

Medavakkam police, along with forensic experts, investigated the site and collected evidence, including the gas regulator tube and burnt glass fragments. Initial findings suggest that poor ventilation led to a pressure buildup, which may have triggered the explosion. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

