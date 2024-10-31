Woman, 2 Children Killed In Gas Cylinder Blast In Navi Mumbai On Diwali Eve

Navi Mumbai: A woman and her two children, aged 8 and 15, were killed and another person was injured in an explosion of two gas cylinders at a general store in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai city on Diwali eve.

The incident took place in Jawle village of Ulve in Navi Mumbai while preparations were on for the festival. Among the victims, two died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. The 38-year-old woman was present at the shop along with her 15-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son when the mishap occurred.

On information, tenders were pressed into service and a police team reached the spot to take stock of the situation. "Preliminary investigations have revealed that two small 5kg cylinders that were kept at the shop blasted and fire broke out. Three members of a family died while one person sustained burn injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," an official said.

As a precautionary measure, the surrounding houses and the road were evacuated by the administration following the incident. It has been learnt that small cylinders were kept for sale at this shop and petrol was also sold here secretly.