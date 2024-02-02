Garlic Becomes Costlier, Prices Reach Rs 400 in Gujarat Markets

Ahmedabad: The garlic prices have skyrocketed to around Rs 350-400 per kg in the retail markets of Gujarat while the price is somewhat lower in the wholesale markets. Vegetable vendors attribute the hike in the price of the essential spice to poor harvest due to adverse weather conditions.

Amid the high price of pulses, the hike in the price of garlic has left people in trouble. In order to manage the rising expenses, many people are being forced to do away with the spice from their daily menu.

According to Abdul Rauf, a vendor, garlic prices are the highest in the last 30 years in Gujarat. He said that if the price keeps rising then it would soon make an all-time record. Presently, the prices are ranging between Rs 2,000 to 3,000 per quintal in the state's wholesale markets, a vendor said.

This year, harvest of garlic has been hampered due to unseasonal rains in all the major producing states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. A dip in production has led to a wide gap between demand and supply resulting which, prices have risen. Vendors expect prices to dip after the new crop arrives in the market that is expected after one or two months.

Hareshbhai Gajera, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) secretary said that garlic that has arrived in the markets of Gujarat from Madhya Pradesh costs around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per 20 kg. In Junagadh marketing yard, a historical hike has been recorded this season.

Vendors said that arrival of new garlic crop will start after Holi. The existing stocks have almost perished with the cold storages too having very less stock. The Junagadh Marketing yard is receiving only one to two quintal dry garlic on a daily basis.