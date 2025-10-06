ETV Bharat / state

Three Naxalites Carrying A Collective Bounty Of Rs 3 Lakh Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband: At least three Naxalites including two women associated with the Odisha State Committee surrendered with their weapons in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband, officials said on Monday. The Naxalites were carrying a collective reward of Rs 3 lakh, they said.

All three Naxalites had been active in the organisation for a long time and were involved in several major Naxalite incidents. Influenced by the Gariaband Police's surrender appeal and the government's rehabilitation policy, they decided to abandon the path of violence.

Three Naxalites Carrying A Collective Bounty Of Rs 3 Lakh Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband (ETV Bharat)

According to Gariaband Superintendent of Police, Nikhil Ashok Rakhecha, the three have been identified as Nagesh alias Rama Kawasi, a resident of Tarrem village in Bijapur district, Jaini alias Deve Madkam, a resident of Itgudem village, and Manila alias Sundari Kawasi, a resident of Jaigur village.

The Naxalites stated that the organisation's ideology has become hollow. They were tired of wandering the jungles and being enslaved by senior Maoists. They said that seeing the happy lives of their surrendered comrades inspired them.