Father-In-Law Of Slain Naxal Chalpati Claims Body At Raipur Hospital

The next of kin of other slain Naxals also claimed the bodies after getting to know of the encounter through media.

The bodies of Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Gariaband were handed over to their next of kin after postmortem at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (MECAHARA) in Raipur.
Published : Jan 24, 2025, 7:29 PM IST

Gariaband: The bodies of Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Gariaband were handed over to their next of kin after postmortem at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (MECAHARA) in Raipur.

K Laxman Rao, the father-in-law of top Naxal leader Ramachandra Reddy alias Jairam alias Chalpati, who was a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist), identified his body and said he came to the hospital after getting to know of his son-in-law's death from newspapers. Rao said there is also news of his daughter getting killed in the encounter. "I read the news on the encounter and arrived here from Andhra Pradesh," he said. Rao said his son-in-law was not the only Naxal. "The Central Government has issued a deadline to eliminate Naxalites. But the Government is fighting a shadow. The real culprits are inflation, unemployment and corruption," he said. Rao took Chalpati's body and left for Andhra Pradesh on Friday. He said his daughter's photo was not among the Naxalites killed in the encounter. Rao said his son-in-law and daughter never returned home after joining the Maoists.

The family members of other Naxalites killed in the encounter also arrived at MECAHARA to claim the bodies. ETV Bharat spoke to a few family members of some of the Naxalites. The nephew of senior Naxal Jairam alias Guddu said his uncle never came home after joining the Maoist outfit. He too said he came to the hospital after seeing the picture of his uncle among the slain Naxalites in the newspaper.

IGP Amresh Mishra said police had received information on the presence of senior Naxal cadres in the forests of Bhaludighi on January 19. A team comprising personnel of of E 30 Gariaband, STF Chhattisgarh, Cobra, SOG Odisha and CRPF took part in the operation in which 16 Naxalites including top leaders like Chalpati were killed. Mishra said the operation continued for 72 hours and the bodies of the slain Naxalites were recovered from the encounter spot. So far, the identity of 12 Naxalites killed in the operation has been ascertained. At least 17 weapons were recovered from the encounter site. Mishra said the operation was a huge setback for the Maoists. He said search operation is still on in the forests of Bhaludighi and Kulhadi Ghat.

