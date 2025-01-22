ETV Bharat / state

Gariaband Encounter: Bodies Of 2 More Naxalites Recovered; Death Toll Reaches 16

Gariaband: The bodies of two more Naxalites were recovered in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, where an encounter took place recently between the security forces and Maoists, police said on Wednesday.

With this, the number of Naxalites killed during the operation has risen to 16, they said. "The bodies of two more Naxalites were recovered on Wednesday during a search of the encounter site," a police official said. With this, the toll of Naxalites killed in the operation rose to 16, he said.

On Tuesday, the police said that 14 Naxalites, including a top CPI (Maoists) leader who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, were killed in a joint operation by the central and state police forces in Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Two security personnel - one belonging to CoBRA and another from the SOG of Odisha police, were injured in the same operation.

Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district superintendent of police Nikhil Rakhecha earlier said that of the deceased, one has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy alias Jairam alias Chalpati, a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore. He hailed from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.